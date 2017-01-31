Haywood Co. organizations work together to fight substance abuse

The Ann R. Wike Family Foundation is teaming up with Eckerd Kids to raise thousands of dollars to help combat substance abuse in Haywood County, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 27, a donation of $3,240 was made to the Maggie Valley Police Department.

The presentation took place at the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The money is slated to be used for enhanced technology which will aid the local Unified Narcotics Investigative Team, a multi-jurisdictional drug task force, in its efforts to combat illegal drug activity in Haywood County.

“This very generous donation gives us the means needed invest in this special technology that we otherwise might not be able to afford,” said Maggie Valley Police Chief, Scott Sutton.

