BMW, USC partner to reinforce STEM education in Cherokee Co.

The University of South Carolina and S.C. Project Lead the Way announced a new partnership with BMW Manufacturing to reinforce science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning at four middle schools in Cherokee County.

“Learning skills offered in Project Lead the Way programs are important for the long-term success of students. These young people are our future engineers, designers and inventors.” Vice president of human resources with BMW Manufacturing, Johannes Trauth, said.

BMW has agreed to give $300,000 to fund the dynamic programs of Project Lead the Way for a three-year period at John E. Ewing, Gaffney, Blacksburg and Granard middle schools, officials announced at a news conference .

According to Trauth, Project Lead the Way was available at middle schools in Spartanburg and Greenville Counties but not in Cherokee County, an area vital to its employee base. He said the German auto-maker recognized a need in the backyard of its Spartanburg County manufacturing plant.

