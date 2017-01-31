Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase ends in Greer - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase ends in Greer

Deputies out with a vehicle in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 31, 2017) Deputies out with a vehicle in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 31, 2017)
Scene where chase ended in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 31, 2017) Scene where chase ended in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 31, 2017)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Emergency dispatchers said a chase involving Spartanburg County deputies ended on East Howell Road at Vaughn Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said a suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for additional details on the chase and arrest.

