Deputies ask for public's help tracking down stolen motorcycles

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to be on the lookout for two motorcycles that were stolen from a business on White Horse Road.

Deputies said the two professional drag racing bikes were stolen from Creative Customs Racing. The bikes were in an enclosed white trailer on the property.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Greenville County deputies posted about the stolen motorcycles on Facebook and asked people to share the post to spread awareness.

