Upstate colleges, universities respond to travel ban

Multiple places of higher education in the Upstate have issued statements after President Donald Trump's executive order barring travel into the United States from several countries for 90 days.

The order signed on Friday blocks citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S.

In a case that has drawn national attention, a Clemson doctoral graduate and U.S. resident has been unable to return home after traveling to Tehran amid the ban.

After the development, Clemson University's president James Clements issued the following statement:

A recent Presidential Executive Order has suspended entry into the United States for non-US citizens from a number of countries. More information on this Executive Order as it relates to higher education, including the named countries, can be found here. For those faculty, staff, and students who could potentially be affected by this Executive Order, we would advise that you defer any travel outside of the U.S. for the time being if at all possible. If you have been affected by this Executive Order or if you have any concerns about travel plans for yourself, your family, students or employees, please reach out to either Tina Rousselot de St Ceran, director of international services (rrouss@clemson.edu), or Sharon Nagy, vice provost for global engagement (snagy@clemson.edu) or call the Office of Global Engagement at (864) 656-3614. Our international students, faculty and staff are important members of our university community. We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and keep the university community updated as more information becomes available.

Clements issued a second statement to faculty and staff on Monday:

Dear Clemson Family, As I promised in my message to you Saturday evening, I am writing to provide the latest information on how Clemson University is responding to the recent executive order from President Trump regarding travel and immigration policies for non-U.S citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.



This situation is extremely fluid with legal challenges pending that could impact the executive order. Clemson's focus remains squarely on supporting our students, faculty and staff who may potentially be affected by this situation.



The university administration has identified our students from the affected countries - approximately 115 - and is in the process of reaching out to help them access resources, get answers to their questions regarding the executive order and provide additional assistance as we can. Clemson knows of no students from the affected countries who are currently traveling outside the United States.



Additionally, we are in the process of identifying faculty and staff from those same countries so that we can assist them as well. Our advice to all students, faculty and staff from those countries remains the same as I shared Saturday - it is our recommendation that those individuals refrain from traveling outside the United States if at all possible for the time being.



Our international students, faculty and staff, and their families, are a valued and vital part of our university community. Furthermore, diversity and inclusion are foundational values of our university and necessary for Clemson to fulfill its mission. In order to support anyone who has questions or concerns about the executive order, we have scheduled a series of informational sessions, starting today, that are open to anyone who wishes to attend.



All sessions will be held in the McKissick Theatre at the Hendrix Student Center. Dr. Sharon Nagy, Associate Provost for Global Engagement, and members of her team will be on hand to answer your questions and listen to your concerns. Times are as follows:



= Today: 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

= Tuesday: Noon - 1:30 p.m.

= Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

= Thursday: 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.



Finally, students, faculty and staff should feel free to reach out to Dr. Nagy at snagy@clemson.edu or call the Office of Global Engagement at (864) 656-3614.



Our first priority is to support our students, faculty and staff. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and provide further information as warranted.



Sincerely,

Jim Clements

A spokesman for the University of South Carolina Upstate said their campus does not have any students from the affected countries but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

President Elizabeth Davis of Furman University issued the following statement:

Dear Furman Community, As many of you know, President Trump issued an executive order on Friday that suspends entry into the United States for non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. We have been carefully monitoring the evolving situation related to this order and since the election at the end of last semester, when we first reached out directly to international students and others who were worried they might be affected by the new administration's policies. I cannot emphasize strongly enough that the university fully supports our Muslim students and colleagues as well as all of the international members of our community. The quality of a Furman education is determined in part by the richness and diversity of the experiences and perspectives that are represented in the conversations that we have with one another. We will continue to celebrate and develop the talents and passions of our students, faculty, and staff members of all backgrounds, beliefs, countries of origin, religions, and identities. Each person who enters our community, whether as a student, faculty or staff member, parent or guest, belongs here and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. ?We recommend that any members of our community who may be affected by Friday's executive order refrain from traveling outside of the U.S. until the situation becomes more clear. If you are an international student with questions or concerns, please visit or contact the Rinker Center for Study Away and International Education, at 864.294.3274. International faculty or staff may reach out to Ken Peterson, interim dean of the faculty, at 864.294.3351, or Human Resources at 864.294.2217. As we stated in a recent email to faculty and staff, we are committed to vigorously protecting the privacy of student information, which includes immigration status. In almost all situations, protected student information is shared with parties outside of Furman only when the student has provided written authorization. To learn more about students' rights and our responsibility to protect their information, visit the Registrar's website or contact the Registrar's Office at registrar@furman.edu Please also know that these university offices and resources are always available to you: Counseling Center: 864.294.3031

Chaplain's Office: 864.294.2133

Student Success Coordinators/Student Life: 864.294.2202

Student Diversity Programming: 864.294.3094 We will give this developing situation our complete attention over the coming days and weeks and provide updates as more information becomes available. The recent executive orders have caused special concern among our students and colleagues who are most directly affected by them, and I ask that you be especially kind, supportive, and patient with all of our students and colleagues as this situation evolves. Warmly, Elizabeth

President Nayef Samhat issued the following statement on behalf of Wofford College:

Wofford College stands in solidarity with other colleges and universities across the country that are supporting the Association of American Universities request that “the administration’s new order barring the entry or return of individuals from certain countries … end as quickly as possible.” We urge the United States to “welcome the most talented individuals from all countries to study, teach, and carry out research and scholarship” at our colleges and universities.



Wofford College’s mission is to provide a superior liberal arts education that prepares students for extraordinary and positive contributions to society. The focus of Wofford's mission is upon fostering commitment to excellence in character, performance, leadership, service to others and lifelong learning. The participation and influence of students, faculty, staff and alumni who have come to our campus from around the globe is integral to our success in providing this breadth and depth of learning. While national security concerns and the strength of our country’s visa system remain important topics of discussion and debate, this executive order is in direct conflict with the values we hold dear at Wofford College.



Let me also assure you that Wofford College cannot and will not share confidential student, faculty or staff information with law enforcement agencies without a subpoena.



As a community, we deeply regret the toll that this executive order is having, especially on those directly impacted and those with family and friends in affected countries. The Office of International Programs, the counselors in the Wellness Center and the Rev. Ron Robinson all are available for counseling and support. The Office of International Programs is closely monitoring the situation, and I encourage anyone considering international travel under the current ban to consult with that office.



Since it was founded in 1854, Wofford College has shared good times and challenging times with the surrounding city, state and nation. We do so again now as we voice our welcome to citizens of the world — the artists, scientists, scholars, engineers, teachers, thinkers and doers from every background and nationality.

