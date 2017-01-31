SLED: SC poll worker coerced, instructed voters to cast ballots for candidate

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a South Carolina poll worker after they said she coerced and instructed voters to vote for a particular candidate during the June 2016 elections, according to warrants.

Sarah Benenhaley, 64, of Sumter was charged with willful neglect or corruption by officers other than election manager. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine up to $500.

Warrants state Benenhaley was acting as a polling official in Sumter County in the June 14 and June 28 primaries when the coercion occurred.

