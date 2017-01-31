Country singer Aaron Tippin coming to Upstate on 2017 tour

Aron Tippin, “The Hardest Workin’ Man in Country Music” revealed his 2017 tour schedule, which starts on Feb. 9.

Tippin announced 50 concert dates with more to be added throughout the year. Concerts are scheduled all across the nation as well as several live shows in Canada.

Dates include concerts in Seneca on May 27 and in Ninety Six, at the Annual South Carolina Festival of Stars on July 1.

Tippin's major career hits include "Kiss This," "My Blue Angel," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," "Where the Stars and Striped and the Eagle Fly," "Working Man's Ph.D.," and "You've Got to Stand for Something."

The following are the 2017 Aaron Tippin Tour dates:

Feb 9 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino

Feb 10 - Pendleton, OR - Wildhorse Resort & Casino

Feb 11 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino

Feb 17 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

Feb 18 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

Feb 20 - Tampa, FL - Florida State Fair

Feb 24 - Youngsville, LA - Route 92

Feb 25 - Panama City Beach, FL - Panama City Beach Mardi Gras & Music Festival

March 9 - Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada - Lunenbury County Lifestyle Centre

March 10 - New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada - Pictou County Wellness Center

March 11 - Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada - The Centre at Casino New Brunswick

March 18 - Kissimmee, FL - Runaway Country

March 25 - Louisa, VA - Louisa Arts Center

April 22 - Yorktown, TX - 5D Steakhouse & Lounge

May 5 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

May 6 - Live Oak, FL - Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park

May 12 - Bulverde, TX - Tejas Rodeo

May 26 - Anderson, IN - Hoosier Park Racing Casino

May 27 - Seneca, SC - City of Seneca

May 29 - Victorville, CA - San Bernardino County Fair

June 8 - Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair

June 17 - Bowling Green, KY - BGWC Regional Airport

June 23 - Private Event

July 1 - Ninety Six, SC - 9th Annual South Carolina Festival of Stars

July 2 - Milner - GA - Rock Springs Church

July 15 - Beckley, VA - Friends of Coal Auto Fair

July 21 - Herman, MN - Grant County Fair

Aug 5 - Cobleskill, NY - Sunshine Fair

Aug 10 - Point Pleasant, VA - Mason County Fair

Aug 11 - Milledgeville, IL - Carroll County Fair

Aug 25 - Miles City, MT - Eastern Montana Fair

Aug 31 - DuQuoin, IL - DuQuoin State Fair

Sept 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair

Sept 13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Jeschke Fine Arts Center

Sept 15 - Jamestown, ND - Jamestown Civic Center

Sept 16 - Bismarck - ND - Bismarck Civic Center

Sept 18 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Sept 20 - Evanston, WY - Evanston High School

Sept 22 - Jackson, OH - Jackson Apple Festival

Sept 28 - Manteo, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

Sept 30 - McMinnville, TN - Cumberland Caverns

Oct 7 - Winchester, OH - Red Barn Convention Center

Oct 14 - Jefferson, IA - Wild Rose Casino & Resorts

Oct 16 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall

Oct 20 - Kenai, AK - Kenai High School

Oct 21 - Anchorage, AK - William A. Egan Civic & Convention Center

Oct 22 - Fairbanks, AK - Carlson Center

Oct 24 - Juneau, AK - Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall

Oct 26 - Ketchikan, AK - Ketchikan High School

Oct 28 - Springfield, GA - Springfield Fall Festival

