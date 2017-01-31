Country singer Aaron Tippin coming to Upstate on 2017 tour - FOX Carolina 21

Country singer Aaron Tippin coming to Upstate on 2017 tour

Aaron Tippin (Courtesy of Absolute Publicity) Aaron Tippin (Courtesy of Absolute Publicity)
NASHVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) -

Aron Tippin, “The Hardest Workin’ Man in Country Music” revealed his 2017 tour schedule, which starts on Feb. 9.

Tippin announced 50 concert dates with more to be added throughout the year. Concerts are scheduled all across the nation as well as several live shows in Canada.

Dates include concerts in Seneca on May 27 and in Ninety Six, at the Annual South Carolina Festival of Stars on July 1.

Tippin's major career hits include "Kiss This," "My Blue Angel," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," "Where the Stars and Striped and the Eagle Fly," "Working Man's Ph.D.," and "You've Got to Stand for Something."

The following are the 2017 Aaron Tippin Tour dates: 

  • Feb 9 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino
  • Feb 10 - Pendleton, OR - Wildhorse Resort & Casino 
  • Feb 11 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino
  • Feb 17 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
  • Feb 18 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
  • Feb 20 - Tampa, FL - Florida State Fair
  • Feb 24 - Youngsville, LA - Route 92
  • Feb 25 - Panama City Beach, FL - Panama City Beach Mardi Gras & Music Festival
  • March 9 - Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada - Lunenbury County Lifestyle Centre
  • March 10 - New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada - Pictou County Wellness Center
  • March 11 - Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada - The Centre at Casino New Brunswick
  • March 18 - Kissimmee, FL - Runaway Country
  • March 25 - Louisa, VA - Louisa Arts Center
  • April 22 - Yorktown, TX - 5D Steakhouse & Lounge
  • May 5 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
  • May 6 - Live Oak, FL - Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
  • May 12 - Bulverde, TX - Tejas Rodeo
  • May 26 - Anderson, IN - Hoosier Park Racing Casino
  • May 27 - Seneca, SC - City of Seneca
  • May 29 - Victorville, CA - San Bernardino County Fair
  • June 8 - Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair
  • June 17 - Bowling Green, KY - BGWC Regional Airport
  • June 23 - Private Event
  • July 1 - Ninety Six, SC - 9th Annual South Carolina Festival of Stars
  • July 2 - Milner - GA - Rock Springs Church
  • July 15 - Beckley, VA - Friends of Coal Auto Fair
  • July 21 - Herman, MN - Grant County Fair
  • Aug 5 - Cobleskill, NY - Sunshine Fair
  • Aug 10 - Point Pleasant, VA - Mason County Fair
  • Aug 11 - Milledgeville, IL - Carroll County Fair
  • Aug 25 - Miles City, MT - Eastern Montana Fair
  • Aug 31 - DuQuoin, IL - DuQuoin State Fair
  • Sept 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair
  • Sept 13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Jeschke Fine Arts Center
  • Sept 15 - Jamestown, ND - Jamestown Civic Center
  • Sept 16 - Bismarck - ND - Bismarck Civic Center
  • Sept 18 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
  • Sept 20 - Evanston, WY - Evanston High School
  • Sept 22 - Jackson, OH - Jackson Apple Festival
  • Sept 28 - Manteo, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park
  • Sept 30 - McMinnville, TN - Cumberland Caverns
  • Oct 7 - Winchester, OH - Red Barn Convention Center
  • Oct 14 - Jefferson, IA - Wild Rose Casino & Resorts
  • Oct 16 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall
  • Oct 20 - Kenai, AK - Kenai High School
  • Oct 21 - Anchorage, AK - William A. Egan Civic & Convention Center
  • Oct 22 - Fairbanks, AK - Carlson Center
  • Oct 24 - Juneau, AK - Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall
  • Oct 26 - Ketchikan, AK - Ketchikan High School
  • Oct 28 - Springfield, GA - Springfield Fall Festival

Click here for more information. 

