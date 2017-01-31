Officials: Tryon fire chief paid commissioner's personal bills w - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Tryon fire chief paid commissioner's personal bills with town credit card

TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Town of Tryon announced its fire chief was fired on Friday.

According to officials, chief Joey Davis was terminated for failure in personal conduct. Davis is accused of using town credit cards to pay personal expenses totaling more than $2,000 for town commissioner Roy Miller.

A lawyer for Davis said the expenses would be charged to "a grant which doesn't allow for the payment of such expenses."

The case has reportedly been under investigation since October 2016 and is ongoing.

