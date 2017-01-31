Report: Father arrested after wandering toddler, house full of decaying garbage found

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after a child was found living in "deplorable" conditions.

On Jan. 26, deputies were called to a facility on Bud Arthur Bridge Road after a child around 3 years old attempted to open a door and set off an alarm.

Deputies said the child lived nearby and when they found her father, 31-year-old James Michael Hill, he said he had fallen asleep and she left the home without him knowing.

According to the incident report, a search of the trailer revealed decaying garbage throughout the house, dead cockroaches in food inside the refrigerator and roaches on the dishes.

The child was taken into emergency protective custody.

Hill was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

