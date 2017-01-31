New chemical plant bringing jobs to Spartanburg Co.

Pacific Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in the Upstate.

Governor Henry McMaster said the company specializes in research and development of advanced materials including rare earth powders, alumnia materials and aqueous solutions

PIDC plans to move into two buildings in the 5000 block of North Blackstock Road, bringing $13 million in capital investment and 53 jobs over five years.

New positions are expected to open in the first quarter of 2017. Click here to apply.

