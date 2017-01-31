Spartanburg Co. deputies: Man arrested after leaving toddler unattended in car

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Academy Sports store at Peachwood Center Drive in regards to an individual who is accused of child negligence.

Deputies said the witness stated he parked his vehicle in front of another car and, when he returned from shopping, he recognized that the same vehicle was parked behind him. They stated the witness said that before he was going to leave, he noticed a toddler sleeping on the backseat of the vehicle and called 911.

Deputies said when they arrived, the Fire Department and the EMS were already on the scene and had already got the car unlocked and checked on the child.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to 36-year-old Joshua Jacobs.

When they interrogated Jacobs, he stated that he did not realize he had been inside as long as he had but that he had come out to check on the child, according to deputies.

Deputies said the child did not suffer any injury as a result of being left unattended. They said the mother of the toddler was contacted and arrived to take custody of the minor child.

Spartanburg County deputies said Jacobs was arrested for cruelty to children, then transported and booked into jail.

