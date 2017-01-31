Hacker blasts anti-Trump song for half hour on Upstate radio station

An Upstate radio station said a political song that hit the airwaves on Monday was the work of a hacker.

Sunny 107.9 in Seneca took to social media after a profane anti-President Donald Trump song played on their station for approximately half an hour beginning at 7:25 p.m. According to the station, a hacker was able to tap into their Barix box.

The president of Lake Keowee Broadcasting Group, Frank Patterson, said incidents like this have occurred at multiple stations across the country. The station had to shut down their transmitter to stop the song.

Executive vice president Jeff Bright said he personally apologizes to any listeners who heard the song.

Patterson said the IP address of the hacker has been captured and is being sent to the Federal Communications Commission for prosecution.

