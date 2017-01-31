Son, 14, to be charged as adult in slaying of Upstate woman

The Solicitor's Office announced Tuesday that a 14-year-old murder suspect will be charged as an adult.

Miguel Cano is accused of stabbing his mother, 44-year-old Isabel Cristina Zuluaga, to death inside her home on Hipps Avenue in 2015. A contractor reportedly found Cano hiding in a crawlspace under the house and blood was dripping through the floorboards above.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the teen confessed to the killing.

In a court hearing in 2016, teachers testified Cano was strong student. A doctor with the Department of Juvenile Justice said at the hearing Cano performed well on academic IQ tests, but scored poorly on emotional IQ tests, saying family "could never read him."

Other doctors at the hearing said the then-13-year-old was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and may have been unable to handle the stress of sensory overload, a common struggle for children with autism.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the severity of the crime was a factor in transferring the case to General Sessions Court.

If tried as a juvenile, the maximum sentence for a murder conviction would be imprisonment until age 21. Since Cano is being transferred to General Sessions, he faces 30 years to live in prison if convicted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.