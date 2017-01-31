Warrants: Teen driving getaway car arrested, 2 men at large after Greenville robbery

The Greenville Police Department said a teenager is in custody but two men are wanted after an armed robbery on New Year's Eve.

According to arrest warrants, 17-year-old Jasmyn Nichole Guy was driving the getaway car when 22-year-old Kendall Arnold and 20-year-old Defonte Neal robbed two victims at gunpoint on Anderson Street.

Warrants indicate Kendall and Neal commanded the victims to get on the ground at gunpoint and hand over their personal belongings. The suspects reportedly stole a purse, wallet, iPhone, and bottles of Jack Daniels and Ruffino.

Guy was reportedly driving the vehicle they fled in and shouted at them to hurry before driving away from the scene. She was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Neal and Arnold remain at large. Police said they may have fled the Upstate and could be in the North Carolina area.

Both are charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

