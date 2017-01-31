Near records today, getting colder late week

A mild Wednesday is in store, with plenty of sunshine and temps running about 10-15 degrees above normal, even nearing records for some. Cooler weather settles in toward the weekend with some chances for showers.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 71 for the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Clouds will increase toward the evening, followed by a few showers in the mountains tomorrow morning.

Skies clear out by midday Thursday, with temps still slightly warmer than normal in the 50s and 60s. Friday will bring a good chance for light rain showers through midday, with highs only getting into the 40s and 50s area-wide.

The weekend will be a two-parter, since we have dry, seasonably cool weather for Saturday, then a cold rain expected Sunday. We’ll have to monitor the forecast closely though, since we could see a brief wintry mix early for the mountains. As for rain timing, it looks like showers will be around during the day Sunday, but potentially clearing out by the time the big game gets started.

