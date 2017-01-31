Mars, Venus and the Moon Together Tuesday Night

A really cool sight will develop just after sundown on Tuesday night! You'll see Venus shining brightly near the crescent moon, then slowly Mars will appear above the moon and Venus, forming a triangle.

Look westward to see this cool triangle of two planets and the moon. Mars will be fainter than Venus, but should still be viewable as we have mostly clear skies on the way tonight.

