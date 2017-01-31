Greenville Police officer uses opioid reversal drug to save a life

Behind a Chili's Restaurant in Greenville, emergency lights flashed in a the back parking lot. That's where first responders found a man dying on the ground.

"He had very shallow breathing," said Jason Semanyk, a master patrolman with the Greenville Police Department.

When he arrived on scene, first responders with a fire department were giving the man mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

"There's an epidemic out there and there's people that have addictions," Semanyk said.

Semanyk is trained to know the signs of an opioid overdose and shallow breathing is one of them. So, he pulled out NARCAN, a device that holds the drug naloxone.

"I used the NARCAN on him, on his thigh and within 30 seconds he was awake just like you and I are right now, talking and alert," he said.

Naloxone reverses the affects of an overdose.

"It's amazing to see somebody go from basically on death's door to full awake and alert and breathing normally," Semanyk said.

State statistics show opioid abuse is a growing problem throughout the state and in Greenville County. Brandi Simmons tracks those numbers.

"It's really just about awareness and letting the county know this is what's going on," Simmons said.

She's the Empowering Communities for Healthy Outcomes (ECHO) grant coordinator with the Phoenix Center in Greenville. She's also trained to use NARCAN.

"It's good because we know a life's being saved, but the key I believe is to not only safe the life, but to link them to treatment services," Simmons said.

And that's why there's an opioid billboard campaign. Those billboards will display the number of pills dispensed in Greenville County which is more than 41 million.

"Along with the number of scrips that are written," Simmons said.

Another billboard will show the number of opioid overdoses which back in 2015 were 74.

"Our number of overdoses have almost doubled within those two years," Simmons said. "We hope that these people that get that second chance will make the best of it."

And that's why officer Semanyk is always armed with NARCAN.

