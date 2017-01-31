Coroner identifies 1 dead in Union Co. house fire

Scene of fatal fire in Union Co. (Jan 31, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Firefighters are on scene of a fatal structure fire in Union County on Tuesday, according to the fire chief.

The Carlisle Fire Department was among several other fire departments called to the scene on the 100 block of Dunlap Road. The Union County coroner, sheriff's office and EMS were also dispatched.

The fire chief said one person was trapped inside the home and was later pronounced dead.

The coroner later identified the victim as 88-year-old Acie Johnson of Union. An autopsy is being scheduled.

SLED along with the Union County Sheriff's Officer are assisting with the investigation.

