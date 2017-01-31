Tim McGraw, Faith Hill bring Soul 2 Soul World Tour to Upstate this Fall

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul 2 Soul World Tour will make a stop in the Upstate this fall.

The country power duo will perform at the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Sep 15.

The tour begins in April 2017 and will continue to late October with shows all over the country.

Tickets for the Greenville show will go on sale on Feb 10 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the Bon Secours Arena event page here.

