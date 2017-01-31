SC lawmakers respond to President's SCOTUS nominee

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court during a press conference on Tuesday.

Since the announcement, South Carolina lawmakers have been releasing statements.

Here is the statement from Congressman Jeff Duncan:

“Once again, President Trump has gotten it right. Choosing a nominee of the stature of Judge Gorsuch shows a continued commitment to originalist and textualist principles that served our country well with Justice Scalia, and will continue to serve us well in the future.” I am particularly heartened that President Trump has nominated a justice who will play a key role as the Court decides issues related to Life, religious liberty, and the proper role of government. Judge Gorsuch’s rulings and comments on these matters gives me great hope that he will be a forceful conservative voice on the Court for decades to come. I look forward to a speedy confirmation in the Senate, and I call on our Senators to get Judge Gorsuch on the bench as quickly as possible to get the Court back on track.” - Jeff Duncan

Senator Tim Scott released the following statement:

“I am happy to see that President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as Supreme Court Justice. With over a decade of experience on the Tenth Circuit, Gorsuch has the reputation of a consistent conservative and someone who will uphold the Constitution and defend our country's founding principles. His record shows that he fully supports religious liberty and protects freedom of speech. I believe that Judge Gorsuch will serve as a great successor to the late Justice Scalia, and I look forward to supporting his nomination over the coming months.” - Tim Scott

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy released the following statement:

While Justice Scalia is irreplaceable, it is essential to the jurisprudential equilibrium of the Court that he be replaced by a textualist and a minimalist who understands the vital but branch specific role of the judiciary. Judge Neil Gorsuch is an ideal choice. His respect for the Constitution, commitment to the rule of law, and devotion to the branch integrity that has made this country the greatest experiment in self governance the world has ever known, will serve our nation well. I look forward to the Senate giving Judge Gorsuch a fair, timely hearing and to his ultimate confirmation.

