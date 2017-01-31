Good Samaritan seeks owner of rings found in purse purchased from thrift shop in Greenwood

A good Samaritan out of Greenwood is hoping to find the owner of two rings that were left inside of a purse she purchased on Saturday.

Kathenial Ballew was shopping at the Goodwill store in Greenwood located on Montague Avenue when she bought a purse to her liking. Little did she know, she also purchased the two rings that were left inside of the bag.

It wasn't until she got home that she checked all the pockets in the purse and found a silver and gold ring in one of the pockets on the purse.

She quickly took a photo of the rings and posted it on her Facebook in hopes to find the owner. The post has received over 12,000 shares since she posted it Sunday, but no one has been able to claim the lost rings.

Ballew is asking anyone who believes the rings are theirs, to describe the purse they were found in. Anyone wishing to claim them can contact her on her Facebook page.

