Early spring, or six more weeks of winter?! Our take!

Groundhogs are cute, chubby, and are also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs. However, they aren't known for being ACCURATE forecasters! But let's be honest... Trying to forecast out 6 weeks is nearly impossible for educated meteorologists to do as well.

Punxsutawney Phil, General Lee and the other notable groundhogs do their best, but they don't have access to info like teleconnections. These are things like El Nino Southern Oscillation, North Atlantic Oscillation, and the list goes on. We can look at these indicators to give us a general idea of trends for the upcoming weeks. Here's what they are saying about the rest of winter...

La Nina is still in place, but will be backing off to ENSO neutral conditions. This basically means we won't be in an El Nino or La Nina, just a neutral phase. This points to "average" winter conditions around here. The AO and NAO (Arctic and North Atlantic Oscillations) are forecast to go negative in coming weeks, and that usually opens us up to cooler conditions and potential winter weather. Also, the Pacific/North American Oscillation is looking to go toward the positive, which means more dips in our jet stream and hence, more chances for winter temps, snow, sleet, etc.

However, in the short-term, it is looking fairly mild on long range models (7-14 days out) and Climate Prediction Center is forecasting slightly warmer than normal conditions over the next two weeks. Therefore, if we see a blast of frigid temps and potential winter weather, it would likely happen toward the middle and end of February.

So, we're going with "more winter to come" in the forecast, but we will get some mild periods in the mix. Don't put up the coats, scarves and gloves just yet.