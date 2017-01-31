Anderson Co. Sheriff assembles new team of investigators for Baby Leonna

It's been a frustrating time for Anderson County investigators trying to find out just what happened to one year old Leonna Wright.

"It hits home,” explained Sheriff Chad McBride, “Especially for most of us here in law enforcement because most of us are fathers and mothers."

Investigators were held up early on when they say the boyfriend of Leonna's mother, Travis Jones lied about Leonna's older sister, 3-year-old Aeriel opened the door and let the baby out of the Pendleton apartment.

According to investigators, at least 4 people were at the apartment June 5th 2015. The night Leonna disappeared. No one at that complex has provided investigators with any leads.

"We're disturbed just liked anybody else is in the community,” explained Sheriff McBride, “When something happens to one of our children."

Family spokesperson, Traci Fant didn't think it would take this long for answers.

"We've done everything,” explained Fant, “Searches, billboards. Reward money."

Jones is currently sitting behind bars on unrelated charges, but jail records show he's up for parole in March. Neither he, nor Leonna's mother, Kiara Sullivan have been charged in connection with baby Leonna's disappearance. Sheriff McBride hopes a new team of veteran investigators mixed with new ones can help stir up something fresh leads.

"We have some new investigators also in our investigations. We have some of our seasoned folks that we kept,” said Sheriff McBride, “Basically right now just putting some fresh eyes on the case."

While investigators work every angle, Fant says she's working with state lawmakers on “Leonna's Law.”

"Leona's law is basically a law that will be written to hold a person accountable for a child's disappearance,” explained Fant, “But not in a case of a kidnapping or case of parental abduction or something that's obvious."

