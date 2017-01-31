Greenville Lt., community leader helps officers bond with community through police substation

Greenville Police are changing the way they patrol local communities. The department implemented a new system that assigns officers to specific areas as a means to develop stronger relationships in the community.

Lieutenant Patricia Mullinax, who oversees the Nicholtown area, is taking that method one step further. With the help of the Phillis Wheatley executive director, she has set up a substation within the community center itself.

"We have some amazing kids, amazing families and like any other community you have your ups and your downs but the consistently of greatness. I think is unparalleled to anything I've ever seen," executive director of the Phyllis Wheatley center, Pastor Darian Blue said.

That's where these officers want to be, immersed in the community, listening to problems that need addressing and creating strong relationships within the community.

"If you don't get involved and try and get those relationships on that base level or work with programs that address beneath the surface issues, we fail," Lt. Mullinax said.

"I have not seen a substation here, being able to be up and close with the police officers, I'm extremely excited. I think what we'll see is consistency with relationship building," Pastor Blue said.



Lt. Mullinax said when she noticed vacant office spaces just within the community center, she knew the place was somehow meant for her and her officers.

"Our presence, our community, the kids we'll interact with, I think it will help integrate us a little more. We were so set back, operating out of of one building, so this will help."

Zone Four is not just a marked out area on a map for this officer and pastor, it's a place they both have and will invest themselves in together. Mullinax said she used to patrol the Nicholtown area and has previous relationships already formed and she's looking forward to expanding those relationships.

"It was really neat going back to the community, meeting and re-introducing myself and saw familiar faces, it was a lot like coming home, I was very excited about it," Mullinax said.



