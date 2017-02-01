Man defies odds, becomes massage therapist after car accident left him paralyzed

Joseph Carmen has replayed the day of November 3, 2001 in his mind many times over.

"Life just dramatically changed," said Carmen.

Carmen says everything was a blur when he woke up in a hospital bed. Hours earlier, Carmen was in a car wreck and had suffered serious injuries. Doctors said his prognosis was grim.

"I had a doctor standing over me immediately as soon as I opened my eyes. I suffered a spinal cord injury and he said you've lost all function from your waist down and you'll never walk again," said Carmen.

At 17-years-old, Carmen was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"I lost bodily functions that we take for granted," said Carmen.

However, Carmen said he would not accept what doctors told him and set out to get his life back.

Carmen started working with a massage therapist about a year after his accident, and soon after, he said his body began to heal.

"After four or five treatments there were things that returned to me that I don't think would have without massage therapy. There's just no way," Carmen said. "It's changed my life on every single level, from top to bottom,"

Carmen says he continued to work with his therapist for years and regained his strength and health.

Tragically, Carmen's massage therapist suddenly passed away. Carmen had been his client for over 10 years and says the loss hit him hard, but it also gave him a new reason to live.

"There was something in me that I wanted to do this for other people," said Carmen.

Carmen set out to become a massage therapist himself, but it was something that proved to be a difficult task. Carmen says massage schools turned him away after they saw he was in a wheelchair, out of fear that he would not be able to perform the job duties.

"They were afraid I would not be strong enough or that I would need special equipment. I don't, and I've proven that time and time again," said Carmen.

Carmen says he kept trying and never gave up hope.

"It was just repetition after repetition, and attempt after attempt. It was chasing people down in the parking lot just to get them to give me a chance, but it was 'no, no, no'," said Carmen.

That's when a school finally gave him a chance.

"When I looked at him sitting in that chair, I said spread your arms out and he had these long arms, which is perfect for a massage therapist. Then I said, let me look at your hands and he had strong hands. I said this might be really good for you," said Kim Harrell.

Kim Harrell owns Carolina School of Massage and instructed Carmen every step of the way.

After months of training, Carmen became a licensed massage therapist. He says it was one of the best days of his life.

"It made me feel like this is it. It took me a long time to get here and a lot of pain, but the pain wasn't so bad with people behind me that cared. Here we are and it feels really good!" said Carmen.

Carmen says he hopes to make a difference and touch others' lives through massage therapy.

Carmen now works as a licensed massage therapist at Carolina Chiropractic and Massage Therapy in Greenville.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.