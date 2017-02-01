Deputies locate missing Anderson Co. 16-year-old - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies locate missing Anderson Co. 16-year-old

Brooklyn Johnson (Source: Kimber Biggs) Brooklyn Johnson (Source: Kimber Biggs)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A 16-year-old from Anderson, last seen on Friday, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Loved ones of Brooklyn Johnson say the teen had not been at school since Wednesday and was last seen near Brook Forest Drive in Anderson on Friday Jan 27.

On Thursday, deputies said Brooklyn was located and returned to her mother.

