Firefighters: Smoke alarms alerted woman of Inman fire

Firefighters at home on Farms Bridge Rd in Inman (Feb. 1, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

Firefighters said smoke detectors alerted a woman that a fire had broken out inside her Spartanburg County home and she was able to safely escape early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the mobile home on Farms Bridge Road in Inman.

Firefighters said most of the fire damage was to the home's interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

