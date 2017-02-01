Firefighters: Smoke alarms alerted woman of Inman fire - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Smoke alarms alerted woman of Inman fire

Firefighters at home on Farms Bridge Rd in Inman (Feb. 1, 2017/ FOX Carolina) Firefighters at home on Farms Bridge Rd in Inman (Feb. 1, 2017/ FOX Carolina)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters said smoke detectors alerted a woman that a fire had broken out inside her Spartanburg County home and she was able to safely escape early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the mobile home on Farms Bridge Road in Inman.

Firefighters said most of the fire damage was to the home's interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

