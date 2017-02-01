High schools, colleges host National Signing Day events on Wednesday

Wednesday brings National Signing Day, during which events are held at high schools and colleges around the country as athletes sign letters of intent to the colleges and universities they plan to attend.

Below is signing day information for area colleges and schools.

Colleges

Clemson University will host its annual Signing Day Show on ClemsonTigers.com from 8 to 10 a.m. The show will feature real-time updates of signings, introductions for January enrollees, and interviews with coaches. At 4:15 p.m. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will hold a press conference to the 2017 signing class in the team room of the new football complex, which will officially open at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Furman University’s Signing Day Central will begin at FurmanPaladins.com at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The website will feature a recruiting tally as more students sign, as well as photos and videos of the new Paladins. Fans can also join new head coach Clay Hendrix and recruiting coordinator Duane Vaughn at Furman’s 2017 National Signing Day Celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at American Roadside Burger in downtown Greenville.

University of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will host a 3 p.m. news conference to announce the Gamecocks’ 2017 signing class.

Limestone College will get some help from an NFL legend when head football coach Mike Furrey announces his first signing class. Furrey’s former Detroit Lions teammate Calvin Johnson will join in the announcements on the Limestone Football National Signing Day Show, which will start at 10 a.m. in the Limestone football locker room and will be broadcast live on the Limestone Athletics Facebook page.

High Schools

Belton Honea Path’s Signing Day event will begin at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium.

Akyah Miranda - Army

Kameron Burton – Wofford or Dartmouth

Boiling Springs High School’s Signing Day Event begins at 11 a.m.

A list of signees was not available.

Broome High School’s Signing Day event will begin at 9 a.m. in the school’s gym.

D’Marco Jackson – Appalachian State

Christ Church’s Athletic Signing Day ceremony will begin at 12:20 p.m. in the US lower commons area during lunch.

Zackary Idris - Davidson (football)

Wes Quattlebaum - Clemson (tennis)

Ryan Putman - Brown (football)

Daniel High School’s Signing Day event will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Will Swinney – Clemson (Preferred walk-on)

Easley High School’s event will begin at 10 a.m. in the EHS Media Center. Football and soccer players will sign.

A specific list was not available.

Greer High School’s event will be held at 1 p.m. in the auditorium.

Noah Hannon - Appalachian State

Alex Syphertt - South Carolina State

JL Mann High School’s event will be held at 6 p.m.

Jaylon Pinson - TBA

Ben Reeder – TBA

Mauldin High School's Signing Day ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in the main gym.

Katie Colwick (soccer) - Winthrop

Jared Gudlen (soccer) - USC

Brian Munson (soccer) - USC

Adam Wall (cross country) - Michigan

Pendleton High School’s event will begin at noon.

Brad Johnson – USC or VA Tech

TL Hanna High School’s event will begin at 9 a.m. in the lecture hall.

Davijuan Dean – Furman among finalists

Donovan Swinger - East Tennessee State University

Graham Foster - Western Carolina University

Tanner Lawson - Western Carolina University

Tyrese Ford - North Greenville University

Shaiken Thomas - Gardner Webb

Carl Brophy (soccer) Erskine College

Matthew Justice (lacrosse) - Brevard College

Corbin Dorsey (tennis) University of Tampa

Caroline Embler (soccer) - Valdosta State University

Union County High School’s event begins at 11 a.m.

Shi Smith, the No. 2 prospect in the state - USC

Tyrese Washington - Newberry

Christian Johnson - Limestone

Westside High School’s Signing Day 2017 event will be held at the Anderson 5 District Office at 9 a.m.

Lummie Young - Duke

Jackson Williamson - Miami of Ohio

Malik Blassingame - NC A&T

Victor Garrett - Fort Union Military Academy

Ronny Walls - Lenoir-Rhyne

Dionte Osbey - Pikeville University

Nick Burton - Gilford College

Woodmont High School’s event will be at 11:30 a.m.

Davonne Bowen - USC

Tyler Oliver (football) - Glenville State College

Wren High School’s event will be held at 3:20 p.m.

Jay Urich - USC

