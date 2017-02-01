Blacksburg police searching for missing teens

The Blacksburg Police Department has asked for the public’s help tracking down two teens who left Blacksburg High School on Monday morning and have not been seen since.

Police said they are searching for David Dwight Camp and Annie Marie Smith, both 15.

Camp is 5'9" tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith is 5'1" tall, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts should call Blacksburg police at (864) 839-2331.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.