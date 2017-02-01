'Piece of Peace' traveling art exhibit on display in Anderson Co. Museum through February

"Piece of Peace" exhibit on display through Feb. 28 (Courtesy: Anderson Co. Museum)

The Anderson County Museum is celebrating Black History with a new temporary traveling fiber art exhibit on display through February.

The museum said "A Piece of Peace" will open Wednesday and will be exhibited in the Fred Whitten Gallery through February 28.

The exhibit was organized and presented by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department and features original and innovative designs from 37 African American fiber artists.

The museum said this year's theme challenged artists to create a fiber work, such as an art quilt, doll, wearable art piece, or other item that expressed their personal vision of peace.

The Anderson County Museum is located at 202 East Greenville Street in downtown Anderson. The Fred Whitten Gallery is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

