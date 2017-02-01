Deputies: 3 arrested after investigation into child sex assault

Spartanburg County deputies said three suspects have been arrested after an investigation that stemmed from claims that an 8-year-old girl had been sexually abused.

Deputies said the victim’s father filed a report in August that the boyfriend of a family member has forced the young girl to perform a sexual act.

Once the investigation began, deputies learned that the victim and all five of her siblings had been placed in emergency protective custody after five of the children had tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies said the Children’s Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews with victim, the mother, the father, and the suspect.

“The parents had no explanation as to why the children tested positive, and the suspect denied the sexual allegation,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said.

During the interview, Bobo said the victim “made a credible disclosure” against the suspect and investigators contacted the solicitor’s office to seek out charges.

The sex-assault suspect, David Lee Hammitt, 28, of Spartanburg was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree and arrested Tuesday.

The victim's parents were also charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

