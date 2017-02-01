Reports: Man faces multiple charges after leading Woodruff police on chase in stolen car

Woodruff police have charged a man accused of leading officers on a chase through Spartanburg County in a stolen car.

Spartanburg County deputies said they were called in to assist Woodruff police on Tuesday as officers were in pursuit of a car that had been stolen out of Laurens County.

The chase ran along Highway 221 and surrounding roads, and ended on Two Mile Creek Road, where deputies said the driver started running on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect, Cody Rowland Lester, was taken into custody.

Officers also located a backpack they had seen Lester threw into the woods. Inside was mason jar containing packages of a clear rock substance and a green leafy substance, deputies said.

Per online hail records, Lester was charged with blue light violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, possession of illegal substance, driving without a license, and a miscellaneous city ordinance.

