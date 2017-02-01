Reports: Car intentionally rammed another vehicle with 2 women, 1-year-old child inside

Spartanburg police are investigating after a woman said her car was intentionally rammed while her one-year-old daughter was in the vehicle.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Arch Street.

Per investigative reports, the victim told police she and a friend were driving back from a convenience store when her sister’s ex-boyfriend began following her in another car.

After the victim said both she and the other car turned onto Arch Street, she said the other car began ramming into the back of her vehicle. This continued several times until she tried to pull over and swerved, causing the other car to strike the front of her vehicle.

Police said there was damage to the rear bumper of the vehicle and broken parts scattered near the scene.

Police said the victim initially ripped up her written statement and said she only wanted a restraining order but the officer on scene reassembled the torn paper and photographed it.

No charges were filed, per investigative reports.

