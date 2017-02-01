Reports: Man claims he was robbed at gunpoint outside Spartanbur - FOX Carolina 21

Reports: Man claims he was robbed at gunpoint outside Spartanburg gas station

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police are investigating after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint outside the Kangaroo Express gas station on South Pine Street.

The victim said the robbery happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police he was near the dumpster area when a man with dreadlocks exited from a cream-colored Dodge Magnum and pointed a gun at his head. The suspect demanded money and the victim said he handed over all the cash he had on him. Afterward, the victim told police the suspect drove away.

No suspects have been named in the case.

