Dashcam video shows trooper dragged during Upstate traffic stop

Video from a trooper's dashboard camera was released Tuesday showing a violent traffic stop in the Upstate in December.

On Dec. 14, 2016, a female trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted the stop on Highway 25 around 1:30 p.m. The suspect vehicle, an Oldsmobile Intrigue, was later determined to be stolen.

Troopers identified the driver as 38-year-old Brian Eugene Saunders of Easley. The dashcam footage captured the trooper asking Saunders why he is badly shaking, to which he replies, "I'm just nervous."

When dispatch notified her the vehicle was reported stolen out of Greenville County, she radioed for backup before going to confront Saunders.

"Do not do what I think you're about to do," she said, moments before he sped off, reportedly dragging her behind the vehicle for a short distance.

The trooper was able to make it back to her patrol car and pursue Saunders, who was arrested after she used a pit maneuver to crash his vehicle on Roe Ford Road.

Saunders is charged with attempted murder, hit and run with minor personal injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue light, seat belt violation, failure to stop, driving under suspension, giving false information to police, and littering.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center after being treated at Greenville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

