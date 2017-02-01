Could SC peaches be tastier, healthier? Clemson scientists think so

Peaches are a staple in the Upstate diet, but a pair of scientists are wondering if they can make the beloved fruit even better.

Clemson University horticulture associate professor Ksenija Gasic received $150,000 grant to research the biochemical and molecular regulation of cartenoid accumulation in peaches.

Cartenoids are responsible for the color, flavor and smell of stone fruit like peaches. These molecules also have antioxidant properties and are rich in Vitamin A.

Gasic said these components have been neglected by many peach breeders, who have instead opted to grow bigger peaches, rather than tastier and healthier ones.

She is teaming up with associated professor of biological sciences Douglas Bielenberg to try to change this.

“Peaches require cold storage after harvest to preserve the fruit quality,” Gasic said. “Consumers then buy peaches that look perfect, take them home and the peaches have already lost the flavor, or with some varieties, the peaches are dry.”

The pair plans to map the genetics and breed for fruit with higher levels of cartenoids, which could be good news for South Carolina peaches.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.