Deputies searching for NC man missing for months

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 50-year-old Donald Joseph Buff was last seen in November 2016 when he was dropped off near the Asheville Airport. He is reportedly known to frequent the Asheville area.

Buff is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-287-6346.

