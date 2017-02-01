Deputies: Fleeing suspect arrested with help from Anderson Co. K-9 team

Anderson Co. deputies, with the help of K-9 officers, apprehended an individual after he tried to resist and escape from a traffic stop on Monday evening.

According to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol saw a red dirt bike speeding across Highway 28 By-pass. When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at a curve in the roadway, the suspect later identified as 35-year-old Jeffrey Marshall Pressley, lost control and fell from the bike.

Just before Pressley recovered and sped off again, officials said the deputy was able to grab Pressley by the jacket while informing him that he was under arrest.

Deputies stated because Pressley ignored the deputy’s commands, he was warned the K-9 would be released if he did not stop.

Deputies said Pressley ignored the repeated warnings, the deputy then released the K-9 officer and the K-9 was able to catch up with the bike and take hold of the suspect’s arm. They stated Pressley jerked the motorcycle toward a nearby ditch, causing the motorcycle to flip several times before it came to rest in a pile of trees.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the deputy needed to maintain hold on Pressley because he continued to resist. However, with the assistance of the K-9 officer, Pressley was put into handcuffs and affected the arrest.

Anderson Co. deputies said the EMS transported Pressley to AnMed Health Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries received when the motorcycle flipped. When he was released, he was transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.

According to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pressley was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, failure to use headlights when required, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

