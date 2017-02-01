Police: Missing Pickens girl may be traveling with teen sought for probation violation

The Pickens Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Officers said 16-year-old Kasper Gullion left Pickens High School on Jan. 31 and has not been seen since. According to police, she is believed to be with missing 17-year-old Brandon Hembree.

Hembree and his teen brother reportedly left their aunt's home on North Martin Road for school last Wednesday but never boarded the school bus. Hembree's brother was located with another missing teen on Jan. 31.

Brandon Hembree reportedly has a juvenile pickup order for a probation violation.

Gullion was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kasper Gullion or Brandon Hembree is asked to contact the Pickens Police Department at 864-878-6366.

