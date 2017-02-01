Woodruff police locate missing man with dementia - FOX Carolina 21

Woodruff police locate missing man with dementia

Michael Angley (Source: Woodruff PD) Michael Angley (Source: Woodruff PD)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Woodruff Police Department said a missing man was located Wednesday.

Officers said Michael Angley walked away from Montrose Manor, an assisted living facility on Medical Center Drive, around 9:15 a.m.

Angley goes by the nickname "Bird." Police said he suffers from dementia and may not know his name.

Later, officials confirmed he was found safe by Spartanburg Search and Rescue.

