Woodruff police locate missing man with dementia

The Woodruff Police Department said a missing man was located Wednesday.

Officers said Michael Angley walked away from Montrose Manor, an assisted living facility on Medical Center Drive, around 9:15 a.m.

Angley goes by the nickname "Bird." Police said he suffers from dementia and may not know his name.

Later, officials confirmed he was found safe by Spartanburg Search and Rescue.

