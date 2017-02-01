Biltmore's new exhibition to showcase costumes from literary classics, films

Costumes from the film Anna Karenina will also be on display (Source: Biltmore)

Carolyn Jamerson of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and Leslie Klingner, Biltmore's curator of interpretation, make the final adjustments to a wig created for the exhibition (Source: Biltmore)

Leslie Klingner, Biltmore’s curator of interpretation, arranges the gown worn by Nicole Kidman in “The Portrait of a Lady.” (Source: Biltmore)

The artistry of classic literary works, costume design, and movie making come together beginning on Feb. 10 and continuing through July 4, in Biltmore’s new exhibition “Designed for Drama: Fashion from the Classics.”

According to Biltmore, Designed for Drama was inspired by George Vanderbilt’s love of literature. This exhibition showcases more than 40 award-winning movie costumes from films based on favorite books in his collection.

The exhibition features elaborate costumes from 14 recent films. The costumes on display reveal the attention to detail involved in period costume design and represent the work of costume designers at the highest level of their profession, numbering Academy Awards and Emmy's among their honors.

George Vanderbilt was once recognized as “one of the best-read men in the country” by the New York Media, he amassed a library of more than 22,000 volumes at his North Carolina home. He began, at the age of 12, keeping a record of the books he had read. By his dead, he had logged a total of 3,159 books.

Vanderbilt’s literary connection is a central theme in the exhibition, with the original books from his library that inspired the films accompanying the costumes.

Admission to “Designed for Drama: Fashion from the Classics” is included with a visit to Biltmore. Click here to visit Biltmore’s webpage for more information about the event or click here to make reservations.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.