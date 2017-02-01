Suspects accused of trying to steal motorcycle, leading deputies on chase

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody after attempting to steal a motorcycle and leading authorities on a chase.

Deputies were dispatched on Tuesday just before 10:30 a.m. to a home on Bridgeview Road. According to officials, Henry Matthew Agee, 35, and Darin Leslie Rogers, 45, pulled out a gun while attempting to steal a motorcycle.

They reportedly fled the scene in white Ford F-250 and, when a traffic officer tried to stop them, they sped off on Parris Bridge Road.

The chase ensued on Interstate 85 south before exiting onto Highway 129 and then Highway 80.

Deputies said the suspects wrecked into a fence on East Howell Road and were taken into custody. Both are charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Agee is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop - second offense, driving under suspension - third offense, reckless driving and improper tag.

