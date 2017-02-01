Services to be held in Greenville after passing of actress Shirley Sarlin

Actress Shirley Honigman Sarlin passed away at the age of 90 on Jan. 29 at Hospice Atlanta.

Sarlin was born in Gastonia, North Carolina. She studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and graduated magna cum laude from Southern Wesleyan University. She was an active member of Beth Israel Synagogue and was involved in numerous cultural and civic affairs.

Sarlin was a professional actress and a member of Actor Equity for over 24 years. She appeared in more than 65 theatrical productions in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington.

She starred in the world premiere of the one woman show, “The Other Side of Golda: At Home with Golda Meir,” as well as other roles that include Amanda in the “Glass Menagerie,” Annie in “Foxfire,” Woman in “Woman Without a Name,” Grace in “Grace and Glory,” Sada in “Sada,” and Daisy in “Driving Miss Daisy.”

She taught public speaking at the Pickens County Adult school for 10 years and she conducted numerous drama workshops and speech choirs throughout South Carolina. Thanks to Sarlin, Liberty High School won three annual art awards for excellence in drama, chorus and band. Sarlin also volunteered at Shriner’s Hospital and the Meyer Center, reading and acting out stories for children.

Sarlin will be missed and truly cherished by all those lives she touched.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Beth Israel Cementery on 4814 White Horse Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Beth Israel Synagogue, 425 Summit Drive, Greenville. SC 29609, or Crescent Music Club at 200 Rocky Point Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.