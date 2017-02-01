Spotty showers today, cooler air coming

Cooler air will push into the area on Thursday, bringing the near-record warmth to an end (for now). There will be a chance for showers through late week, then it will feel like winter this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few peeks of sun now and then. It will be breezy through the afternoon with highs ranging from 53 in the mountains to 65 in the Upstate. Tonight drops into the 40s Upstate and 30s in the mountains.

Friday will be colder with more “normal” highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. A few showers will be possible through the day, but no heavy or widespread rain is expected.

Saturday is looking dry and chilly, then Sunday will bring some clouds and a slight chance for rain. Models have backed off on heavy rain through the day, but a light wintry mix is possible in the mountains early in the morning Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.