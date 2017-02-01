Clemson Police: 23-year-old suspect arrested in armed robbery

Clemson City Police Department arrested suspect after armed robbery at Creekside Drive, according to officers.

Officers said the victim stated when he opened the door after a knocking at his apartment, the suspect struck him across the forehead with a gun and began demanding items from inside the residence.

Police said the victim was able to get the door closed preventing entry by the suspect, nothing was taken from the victim. They said the victim was not injured and did not want any medical treatment.

Officers said by the time police arrived, the suspect had fled on foot from the area. Upon investigation, officers later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jefferey Warreyon Whitaker.

Police stated Whitaker has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They said Whitaker is currently being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

