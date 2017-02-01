Elementary student diagnosed with meningitis in Anderson Co.

Anderson County District One sent a letter home on Wednesday notifying parents of a case of viral meningitis.

The district said a Wren Elementary School student was diagnosed with the virus.

Viral meningitis, which is often due to common stomach viruses, is not to be confused with bacterial meningitis.

Those diagnosed with viral meningitis usually recover completely, according to the district. Bacterial meningitis, however, is more dangerous and is responsible for the recent death of a Pickens County middle school student.

The district said for viral meningitis, proper hand washing and cleaning can help reduce the chances of it spreading. Wren Elementary School will take extra precautions in cleaning due to the illness.

Symptoms of viral meningitis include fever, severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to bright lights, confusion, nausea and vomiting. If your child exhibits these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.