Deputies: Seneca man arrested after meth lab discovery

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man on Monday after discovering a methamphetamine lab in his property at Gamell Street.

Deputies stated that while conducting a separate investigation, officers contacted 50-year-old Howard Eugene Johnson, who was in a building behind a home on Gammell Street.

They said they received permission from Johnson to look into his building and consent was given. They said they found a one-pot meth lab in the building. Deputies stated an agent from the narcotics division was notified and responded to the scene.

After a consent to search form was signed, deputies said the agent removed the lab from the building and contacted SLED to make arrangements so the lab could be removed from the property.

According to deputies, upon investigation, they discovered that Johnson had a firearm in the bedroom at the residence where he lived and Johnson then gave consent to deputies to search the room. Deputies said they found firearms, a quantity of narcotics and ammunition inside the room.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office stated Johnson was charged with one count each of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

