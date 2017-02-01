Crews battle multiple fires in Greenville Co.

Multiple fires were reported in Greenville County on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses shared video of large flames on West Georgia Road near the River Shoals subdivision. Officials said a resident was grilling and the wind caused the fire to spread to the grass. The fire has since been extinguished and no one was injured.

The Mauldin Fire Department said crews are responding to a large fire at Holly Towne condominiums on Bethel Road. Crews on scene said three units suffered fire damage and two additional units suffered smoke damage. No injuries were reported and two pets were removed from the building.

