'Book of Mormon' returns to Peace Center

The bold and brash Broadway smash is back in Greenville for its second run, and cast members of "The Book of Mormon" promise a timely message for audience members.

"Mormon" tells the story of two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Utah, both called to their mission in Uganda. While there, they discover that life and faith aren't as black and white as they thought.

The musical won nine Tony Awards in 2011.

The musical, written by "South Park" duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone, pokes fun at the Mormon church and religion in general. Many reviews call "The Book of Mormon" irreverent and crude, while at the same time calling the show "the best musical of this century." The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or Mormon Church, has embraced the show rather than taken offense. The Church placed an ad for the real Book of Mormon in the play's program which says "Our version is sliiightly different."

"The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ" is held by Mormons in high regard. They believe it is a record of ancient scripture comparable to the Bible, written on the American continent around the time of Christ.

Gabe Gibbs, who stars as "Elder Price" in the musical, said though the subject matter may be crude and at times shocking, the message of the show is timely.

"Some people write it off as just poking fun at religion just to poke fun...and I really don't think that's the case," said Gibbs, the son of a non-denominational pastor in real life. "I think it's a smart show that has a lot of heart in it and is asking questions about things that aren't being asked."

Gibbs said the message of "Mormon" is that we are all in this together, no matter where we come from or what we believe.

Tickets are on sale at the Peace Center Box Office. There is a lottery two hours before each performance at the Peace Center. Winners of the drawing receive one $25 ticket.



