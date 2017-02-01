National Signing Day brings new commits to SC college football

National Signing Day brought new commits to many Upstate colleges and University. Here is a list of who is coming to South Carolina.
Clemson University signed the following 15 players for the class of 2017:
The Gamecocks signed a whopping 24 new commits:
Wofford College signed 19 newcomers:
Furman University welcomed 19 signees:
Presbyterian College signed 15 commits:
